Crime - Sacto 911 In his own words: Colusa DA on whether Quinton Watts should still be in prison December 17, 2020 08:00 AM

Former Colusa County District Attorney John Poyner, who prosecuted bus driver Quinton Watts, talks about the case in a phone interview. Watts was sentenced to 26 years after 11 people died, but a seizure may have caused Watts to black out.