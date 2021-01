Crime - Sacto 911 Watch as Roseville resident chases burglary suspect by horseback before deputies get him January 07, 2021 02:42 PM

A man suspected of stealing $5,000 in equestrian items from a Roseville barn is chased by a neighbor on horseback and before sheriff's deputies and a helicopter track him down January 1, 2021. Timothy Riolo, 22, of Lincoln was arrested and charged.