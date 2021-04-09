Garbage truck catches fire on Highway 50 near East Sacramento, causing traffic delays

Smoke pours from a garbage truck on Highway 50 near East Sacramento on Friday, April 9. South Sacramento CHP

A garbage truck caught fire near East Sacramento Friday morning, causing delays in the city on Highway 50 even as a closure is in place on the same highway in the Sierra Nevada.

The California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento Unit said that the truck caught on fire on eastbound Highway 50 around 10:30 a.m. near 59th Street. Just before 11 a.m., CHP said the truck was fully engulfed in flame and a thick column of smoke could be seen rising from the truck.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, traffic in the area is impacted due to fire and law enforcement vehicles on scene.

The truck is in the No. 4 lane of the highway, and Caltrans officials said that a Sacramento Fire Department truck is blocking access to all but the No. 1 lane.

CHP officials said there is heavy traffic in the area as a result. Caltrans had no estimated time of reopening for the three blocked lanes.

Near Echo Summit, Highway 50 was closed earlier in the morning due to a rock slide blocking the road. Caltrans suggests drivers use alternate routes to or from the Lake Tahoe area.