Authorities find skimming device on ATM at South Lake Tahoe branch of Bank of America

Authorities have discovered a skimming device on a Bank of America ATM in South Lake Tahoe that could have been used to illegally collect customers’ financial information.

An ATM service technician found the device at the Lake Tahoe Boulevard branch of Bank of America and detectives were notified by the bank manager. The device was on the ATM for the past two weeks, according to officials.

Skimming devices are used to collect credit and debit card information, which then may be used to commit fraud later on. Customers who used the ATM recently should check their bank account for any suspicious activity, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.