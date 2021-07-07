Teenager drowns at Lake Tahoe following boating incident, authorities say

A teenage boy from Marin County died Monday after falling from a boat during a holiday celebration this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The 17-year-old was identified by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office as Myles Kawashima, reported the Reno Gazette Journal. He was from the town of Greenbrae.

Local authorities received a distress call shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday from Secret Cove, in Nevada. Officers were called after the teen fell off the moving boat and friends attempted to rescue him. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

“I don’t know if it was his impact with the water or cold water shock, but he apparently began to struggle pretty quickly,” Nevada Department of Wildlife Public Information Officer Aaron Meier told the Gazette Journal. “By the time his friends were able to get to him, he had already drowned.”

Lawashima was pronounced dead before arriving at a hospital in Incline Village. Meier added that Kawashima was not wearing a life jacket and encouraged visitors to wear them.

The Wildlife Department is leading the investigation, while cause of death is under investigation by the Washoe Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.