Sacramento firefighters quickly contain new grass fire on American River Parkway

A grass fire is seen burning on the American River Parkway from the Capital City Freeway on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. rsalladay@sacbee.com

Two small vegetation fires burned briefly Monday in the American River Parkway.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the incident at Mile Marker 6. The blazes totaled five acres — one fire was four acres, the other about an acre — before crews stopped forward progress around 11 a.m., said Capt. Chris Harvey. Crews will be on scene for several hours putting out hot spots, he said.

Smoke was visible from the Capital City Freeway and the surrounding area after the fire started around 10 a.m.

Harvey said the fire was close to a series of similar burns that occurred along the parkway in early June.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.