Driver crashes into building near Citrus Heights, Metro Fire says

A car crashed into a building on Auburn Boulevard at Manzanita Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Metro Fire

A driver crashed into a building Sunday afternoon near Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

In a social media update, Metro Fire officials said that fire personnel were at the scene of the crash at 5859 Auburn Blvd. just before 2:45 p.m.

Photos posted by Metro Fire show a white four-door sedan with damage to its front end resting near the building, formerly the site of The German Deli, which has been closed for several years.

The building was formerly home to The German Deli, which has been closed for several years. Metro Fire

The driver was the only person in the car and apparently was uninjured but sought medical assistance afterward, Metro Fire spokesman Parker Wilbourn said. No other injuries were reported.

Crews worked to shore up the building’s front wooden pillars, as several of them were broken by the impact.

Fire personnel worked to shore up the building after the crash. Metro Fire

A 2016 profile of The German Deli by The Sacramento Bee indicated that while the business was operating, it had been hit by moving vehicles several times, owing to its position nearly directly opposite oncoming traffic from Manzanita Boulevard.