Driver crashes into building near Citrus Heights, Metro Fire says
A driver crashed into a building Sunday afternoon near Citrus Heights, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
In a social media update, Metro Fire officials said that fire personnel were at the scene of the crash at 5859 Auburn Blvd. just before 2:45 p.m.
Photos posted by Metro Fire show a white four-door sedan with damage to its front end resting near the building, formerly the site of The German Deli, which has been closed for several years.
The driver was the only person in the car and apparently was uninjured but sought medical assistance afterward, Metro Fire spokesman Parker Wilbourn said. No other injuries were reported.
Crews worked to shore up the building’s front wooden pillars, as several of them were broken by the impact.
A 2016 profile of The German Deli by The Sacramento Bee indicated that while the business was operating, it had been hit by moving vehicles several times, owing to its position nearly directly opposite oncoming traffic from Manzanita Boulevard.
