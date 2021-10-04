Sacramento man tried to ram patrol vehicle in high-speed Sutter County chase, CHP says

A Sacramento man was arrested in Sutter County after a high-speed chase in which he tried to ram a patrol vehicle while making several U-turns on Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol said.

Satpal Singh Baraich, 46, was found hiding in a ditch after leaving behind his small sport utility vehicle and trying to evade authorities on foot for more than an hour, according to a news release from the CHP Yuba-Sutter Area Office.

The chase began shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. A CHP officer, heading south on Highway 99, spotted a black Honda Pilot speeding at more than 100 mph in the opposite direction on the highway just south of Power Line Road. The officer made a U-turn and tried to catch up.

The CHP said the Honda sped up to 130 mph and failed to stop for the chasing patrol vehicle with its emergency lights on. The Honda exited at the Garden Highway off-ramp, made a U-turn and re-entered Highway 99’s northbound lanes.

The Honda’s left front tire became deflated and was then only able to reach a high speed of 40 mph. The CHP said the Honda made several U-turns on Highway 99 north of the Feather River Bridge and tried to ram the pursuing CHP patrol vehicle several times. The Honda did not hit the patrol vehicle.

The Honda turned onto a dirt farm road. The CHP officer, who was the only law enforcement official chasing the Honda, did not pursue the SUV into a field. Instead, authorities created a perimeter.

The Honda was found abandoned. A large number of CHP and Sutter County sheriff’s deputies, including a K-9 unit, helped with the search on the ground while a CHP aircraft searched from above.

About 90 minutes later, authorities found the Honda driver, later identified as Baraich, hiding in a ditch. The CHP said Baraich refused to come out, so the sheriff’s K-9 was sent after him.

Baraich kicked the K-9, the CHP said, and the officers went into the ditch to stop Baraich from kicking the dog any further.

“Baraich refused to provide officers his hands to handcuff him,” CHP officials said in the news release. “Officers kneed and used hand strikes on Baraich several times until he complied and was handcuffed.”

Baraich was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He later was arrested on suspicion of evading police, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

The CHP said Baraich also was wanted on a Yuba City Police Department arrest warrant on a hit-and-run charge.