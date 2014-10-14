Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of Oct. 16

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Up Next
If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento-area local arrest logs

October 14, 2014 04:25 PM



Citrus Heights: Carmichael: Galt: Rio Linda: North Highlands: Orangevale: Fair Oaks: Elk Grove: Folsom: Isleton: Rancho Cordova: Sacramento:

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question