Roseville teacher’s bad behavior spanned 2 decades, records show
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
Twice a month this summer, Sen. Richard Pan has been hosting events offering free meals and health services to children who need help outside of the school year. The former Fruitridge Elementary school serves as the hub to help families.
Graffiti-filled buildings of the East Natomas Education Complex sits vacant in an open field between Regency Park and East Levee Road. A Twin Rivers Unified School District board vote Tuesday night dashed the hopes of it being completed.
Tanishq Abraham was just 7 years old when he took his first college course at American River College. On Sunday, June 17, 2018, he graduated with a bachelor's in biomedical engineering just days after his 15 birthday.
Here are a few of about 30 people who spoke at the Rocklin Unified School District's board meeting after Amy Estes, a lesbian middle school teacher, said homophobic cyberbullying drove her from the classroom.
Rocklin teacher Amy Estes talks on June 7, 2018, about how cyberbullying by students drove her from the classroom. She filed a discrimination complaint against the school district with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing this week.