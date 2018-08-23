Hear the key highlights of Sac State president’s fall address

Developers plan to build housing for 4,000 Sacramento State University students near Highway 50 and Folsom Boulevard, creating a new “university village” south of the campus, and reducing student commutes and traffic and parking woes.
Delta Commuity College Student Diana Rivera describes how a man commandeered a bus carrying approximately 10 students from her school at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 17, after abandoning a CHP patrol vehicle he had previously hijacked.
Roseville teacher Douglas Mason, on unpaid leave on allegations he sexually harassed a 14-year-old high school freshman in 2017, has a history of warnings, reprimands and suspensions for inappropriate conduct dating back to 1997, records show.
High school artists are getting the opportunity to fill the abandoned Mansion Inn with their art before it's torn down for renovations. They can apply to be a part of Tearing Walls Apart until September 5.
Twice a month this summer, Sen. Richard Pan has been hosting events offering free meals and health services to children who need help outside of the school year. The former Fruitridge Elementary school serves as the hub to help families.
Graffiti-filled buildings of the East Natomas Education Complex sits vacant in an open field between Regency Park and East Levee Road. A Twin Rivers Unified School District board vote Tuesday night dashed the hopes of it being completed.