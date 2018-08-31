Sac State’s newspaper is discontinuing its print edition and moving everything online

The State Hornet, Sacramento State’s weekly newspaper, announced Thursday it will be ending its print circulation and moving fully online by the beginning of the next academic year.

According to Claire Morgan, the editor in chief of the State Hornet — and an intern at the Sacramento Bee — the move is because of dwindling numbers of people picking up the paper.

“There’s not a lot of engagement with our print products,” Morgan said.

Last year, the State Hornet won a Pacemaker — an award given by The Associated Press for exceptional journalism. This year, the paper has been nominated for another award.

The move comes in the wake of another California paper completely shutting down. The Gridley Herald, a local newspaper that served the small city of Gridley, announced Friday it is closing down all production and will no longer exist. The Gridley Herald is owned by Gatehouse Media.

The State Hornet is reducing their production of the paper to twice a month on Wednesdays until the end of the academic year. Starting in August 2019, the paper will be completely discontinued. But readers can visit the State Hornet’s website anytime. They can also sign up to get a newsletter with the highlights of the weeks news delivered to their inbox once a week.

“We’re still going, hardcore,” Morgan said. “Like we would normally.”



