Education ‘Scaffolding is scary.’ Meet high school students painting Wide Open Walls mural at McClatchy September 20, 2021 3:40 PM

McClatchy students work with artist Tony Byrnes at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento on Sept. 19, 2021, during the Wide Open Walls festival. Byrnes created the lion on the building and each student created a design to go into each letter.