Deer in distress from peanut butter jar is freed, Placer resident says

A deer in the Sierra foothills that couldn’t eat or drink because of a peanut butter jar wedged around its jaw has been freed, resident Sandra Purcell said.
After a public outcry, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife dispatched a team to the area near Purcell’s home in the Placer County community of Clipper Gap.
On Thursday morning, the team tranquilized the doe and removed the peanut butter jar from her jaw.
“It was nice to see so many people working to help her,” said Purcell. “It’s been heartening.”
Purcell has posted photos and videos of the deer for two days and reached out to several nonprofits in the hopes of helping the animal. The deer was liberated in Purcell’s side yard after falling asleep from the tranquilizer.
As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the deer looked a little groggy, but seemed to be healthy and moving, Purcell said. She was especially glad to see the doe eating leaves.
The Fish and Wildlife team attached a yellow tag on the doe’s ear, which Purcell said will let potential hunters know it’s had medical treatment from the government.
“In a roundabout way, it might buy her a better life,” Purcell said.
