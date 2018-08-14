Watch an officer use a beanbag gun to free bear trapped in car in South Lake Tahoe

A video captured by sheriff’s deputies serves as a dramatic reminder: Remember to lock your car doors, especially near Lake Tahoe.
Dashcam footage posted Tuesday to YouTube by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a sedan parked in a residential driveway.
Officers had to use nonlethal beanbag rounds to break the rear window, freeing the bear from the car, an edited video of the recent incident shows.
“He’s done a little bit of damage in there,” an officer can be heard saying. “We’re going to try to get him out, because he’s not happy at all.”
The officer then notifies the unseen woman that he’ll have to shoot a beanbag round at the car to free the bear.
“Please do not leave food in cars or your vehicle’s unlocked, especially in bear country. YES, bears can open car doors,” part of the video’s description reads.
Comments