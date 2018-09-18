EPA penalizes Sacramento sanitation district $37,830 for chlorine gas releases

The Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District faces a $37,830 civil penalty as the result of a settlement reached Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency in response to three chlorine gas releases and other risk management violations between 2013 and 2014.
Along with the civil penalty, the sanitation district will also spend an estimated $100,500 on local emergency planning and preparedness programs, which includes providing the County of Sacramento Environmental Management Department with an incident response vehicle, portable radios and response gear, and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District with a handheld device for identifying chemicals, according to the EPA.
In 2016, the EPA inspected the Sacramento Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and discovered the plant failed to perform equipment tests, and had neither notified officials nor adequately investigated two chlorine gas releases in 2013 and one in 2014, according to the EPA.
Soledad Calvino, a spokesperson for the EPA’s Pacific southwest region, said the chlorine gas releases were localized to the water treatment plant and did not affect local water systems, but the plant did not report the incidents immediately.
Chlorine releases are to be reported within 15 minutes, Calvino said, but the Sacramento plant reported one after two weeks, another after three months, and the third after four days.
Going forward, the sanitation district will have to certify that its equipment complies with requirements, update its risk management plan, upgrade its gas management system, and arrange an independent audit of that system, according to the EPA.
Comments