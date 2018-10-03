Here are the trees PG&E wants to cut down in the American River Parkway
PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
The State Water Resources Control Board will hold two days of hearings on a proposal to leave more of the water in the lower San Joaquin River and its three tributaries, the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus.
Three aircraft will be used for aerial insecticide spraying over south Sacramento neighborhoods and Elk Grove on Monday evening, July 23. The spaying will target mosquitoes where high levels of West Nile virus have been discovered.
The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as parts of the San Joaquin Valley floor collapse because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping during the drought. Here's what it looked like in July 2018.
The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as the valley floor collapses because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping. The canal has lost half of its capacity, and will cost $350 million to fix.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.