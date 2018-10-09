Watch: Firefighters rescue two deer from Folsom South Canal

Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters rescued two deer trapped in the Folsom South Canal in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning.
The deer, one buck and one doe, were first reported in the canal under Hazel Avenue at 9:45 a.m., Metro Fire said.
Firefighters rescued the doe near Tributary Point Drive first, pulling her into an inflatable raft around 11:15 a.m. and handing her over to State Parks personnel afterward, Metro Fire said.
The buck was dragged out of the canal two miles away near Sunrise Boulevard around 12 p.m., Metro Fire said.
