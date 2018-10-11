See massive bear guarding shopping carts at Safeway in Tahoe City

A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.
