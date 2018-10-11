See massive bear guarding shopping carts at Safeway in Tahoe City
A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.
A beautiful morning in a Sacramento rice field is complete with a rainbow and an active grind of geese. The big Pacific Flyway migration is underway in the Sacramento Valley, with millions of birds expected in the coming months.
PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
The State Water Resources Control Board will hold two days of hearings on a proposal to leave more of the water in the lower San Joaquin River and its three tributaries, the Tuolumne, Merced and Stanislaus.