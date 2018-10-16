A mountain lion cub spotted at an El Dorado County business.
Mountain lion cub strolls through El Dorado County business, gives locals a scare

By Michael McGough

October 16, 2018 02:01 PM

At a glance from several feet away, it may have looked like a house cat.

Instead, it was a mountain lion roaming the hall of an El Dorado County business, as seen in photos shared to Twitter on Tuesday by sheriff’s Deputy Evan Vaughan.

Fish and Wildlife officials and the Sheriff’s Office were able to safely remove the cub from the property without incident, according to Vaughan.

Mountain lions, or cougars, pose a danger to humans and their pets. Cougar cubs, or kittens, between 3 and 6 months old can hunt on their own, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation.

It’s not the type of scare folks are accustomed to this time of year, Vaughan said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is launching a statewide effort to research and estimate the population count of mountain lions; the previous count was taken decades ago.

Hunting cougars has been outlawed in California since 1990.

Researchers found four mountain lion kittens living in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California, they announced on Tuesday. The kittens, who are all female, are the first litter found in the Simi Hills area north of Los Angeles.

