Mountain lion cub strolls through El Dorado County business, gives locals a scare

At a glance from several feet away, it may have looked like a house cat.

Instead, it was a mountain lion roaming the hall of an El Dorado County business, as seen in photos shared to Twitter on Tuesday by sheriff’s Deputy Evan Vaughan.

Fish and Wildlife officials and the Sheriff’s Office were able to safely remove the cub from the property without incident, according to Vaughan.

Mountain lions, or cougars, pose a danger to humans and their pets. Cougar cubs, or kittens, between 3 and 6 months old can hunt on their own, according to the Mountain Lion Foundation.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

It’s not the type of scare folks are accustomed to this time of year, Vaughan said.

Halloween may be the time for scares but not this kind... #edso was able to assist Fish and Wildlife in safely removing this juvenile lion from a local business. #sheriff #ElDoradoCounty #communitypolicing #pleasedontbiteme pic.twitter.com/EkdGY19s50 — Deputy Vaughan (@depvaughan) October 16, 2018

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is launching a statewide effort to research and estimate the population count of mountain lions; the previous count was taken decades ago.

Hunting cougars has been outlawed in California since 1990.