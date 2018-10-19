Can Trump force California to drain its rivers? He’s about to try

President Donald Trump was expected to intervene in one of California’s most contentious water wars Friday by signing a memorandum designed to scuttle state regulators’ plans to keep more water in the rivers at the expense of farms and cities.
Trump was expected to sign the memo Friday afternoon in Arizona, alongside Rep. Jeff Denham, a Republican from the San Joaquin Valley, according to Politico. Denham, R-Turlock, has been pleading with the Trump administration for weeks to block the state’s plan. The Politico story was posted on Denham’s congressional website and a spokeswoman in his Washington office referred a Sacramento Bee reporter to Denham’s Sept. 28 letter urging Trump to “stop Sacramento’s reckless water grab.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what the memo would say or how it would block the plan by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-allocate the waters of the San Joaquin River watershed to help endangered fish species. But the Trump administration, which counts Valley farmers as political allies, has already made clear it would do whatever it can to halt the state’s effort.
In late July the federal Bureau of Reclamation threatened to sue the state if it proceeds with its plan. The Trump administration argues that the water re-allocation would interfere with operations at New Melones reservoir on the Stanislaus River, which is owned and operated by the federal government.
New Melones was built in part “to deliver water to families and farms,” Reclamation Commission Brenda Burman said during a recent visit to Northern California. “And what the water board has put forward really takes away from that purpose.”
In his letter to the president, Denham said the state plan amounts to “stealing water from this reservoir.”
Politico said Denham “is facing one of the country’s most competitive races” as he tries to fend off Democratic challenger Josh Harder.
Officials with the state water board had no immediate comment. The board, controlled by Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointees, is scheduled to vote on the plan Nov. 7.
The state’s plan would require that “unimpaired flows” of the lower San Joaquin and its tributaries increase to 40 percent. In some years, as little as 11 percent of the river water is allowed to flow unimpeded to the Pacific Ocean. As a result, state officials say, the watershed’s population of salmon and steelhead are verging on extinction.
