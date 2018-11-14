Watch deputy use pallet to help bear climb out of dumpster in Lake Tahoe

Placer County sheriff’s deputies have gotten pretty good at helping bears in distress.
On Tuesday, Deputy Ken White helped rescued a bear cub trapped in a dumpster in Lake Tahoe by lowering a large pallet into the dumpster. The pallet allowed the cub to climb out of the deep garbage container, a video shows.
The deputy first looked around for the mama bear, but found no sign of her, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page. With the coast clear he leapt into action.
“With several bear and cub sightings around Lake Tahoe over the past few weeks, we’d like to remind you to please remove food from your cars, and keep your cars and homes locked, to avoid fluffy, four-legged burglars,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post.
