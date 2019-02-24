Environment

Police, animal control on scene after mountain lion spotted in North Natomas neighborhood

By Vincent Moleski

February 24, 2019 12:21 PM

What to do if you meet a mountain lion

​​Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. People rarely get more than a brief glimpse of a mountain lion in the wild. But just in case you do encounter a mountain lion, this video will help you be prepared.
Police swarmed a residential North Natomas neighborhood Sunday morning after a mountain lion was spotted in the area.

The mountain lion was seen on security camera footage walking up to a home near Merrivale Way and Bessemer Court.

The Sacramento Police Department got a call about the mountain lion just after 10 a.m. and as of 11:15 a.m. officers and animal control were on the scene and had contained it in a yard, department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

Chandler warned residents in the area to stay inside, because the situation can still change. He asked others to avoid the area.

Police and animal control were waiting for representatives from the Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine the next course of action, Chandler said.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Rick Fischer told the Associated Press in an article earlier this month that it isn’t uncommon for mountain lions to wander out of their mountainous habitat.

“Attacks on humans are rare but the big cats will prey on pets and livestock,” the AP reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

