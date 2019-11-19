Idris elba could keep an invasive California stink bug in check. You read that right.

Idris Elba is the name of the actor known for his roles on television shows like “The Wire” and movies like “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.” Idris elba is the name of a newly discovered species of parasitic wasp. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Scientists have given a familiar name to a newly discovered species of parasitic wasp they say could be instrumental in keeping an invasive stink bug population in check.

Say hello to Idris elba.

The wasp — which belongs to a genus (Idris) containing more than 300 species — made its debut in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, after scientists discovered it in Guanajuato, Mexico.

The insect may share a name with a movie star, but it could have a blockbuster impact all on its own.

Researchers say that Idris elba has been found to lay its eggs inside the eggs of an invasive stink bug, found in California, called the bagrada bug.

Bagrada bugs, native to Africa, feed on leaves, stems, flowers and seeds, and are known to damage broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage crops, according to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program.

“So far, measures to halt the bug’s invasion have proven largely ineffective, and its distribution is expected to reach new ecosystems of economical importance,” according to a statement from Pensoft Publishers, which announced the discovery.

It’s uncommon for a native parasite to attack an invasive host, but not unheard of, according to the statement.

“Idris elba is exceptional because it demonstrates that these wasps can make the leap from parasitizing the eggs of spiders to the eggs of stink bugs,” according to the statement.

Dr. Elijah Talamas is the one who discovered it was an “undescribed species.”

It’s no accident that Idris elba shares a name with People Magazine’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“Dr. Talamas explained that explicitly naming the species after Idris Elba (the actor), also known as a patronym, would have to follow Latin grammar and become Idris elbai. By treating the second name as an arbitrary combination of letters, the grammar was avoided,” according to the statement.