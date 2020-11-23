GM dumps Trump. Top automaker sides with California in major shift on climate change

America’s largest automaker, in a dramatic break with the Trump administration, declared Monday it would side with California in a fierce battle over climate change, tailpipe emissions and fuel economy.

General Motors Corp. announced it will drop out of litigation between California and the Trump administration over rules governing greenhouse gas emissions from cars.

The decision reflects former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump — and the considerable clout California will wield in the new administration over environmental matters. Mary Nichols, chairwoman of the California Air Resources Board, is reportedly among the top candidates for administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” GM Chief Executive Marry Barra wrote in a letter to environmental groups that have been fighting the automaker in court.

“We are confident that the Biden Administration, California, and the U.S. auto industry, which supports 10.3 million jobs, can collaboratively find the pathway that will deliver an all-electric future. To better foster the necessary dialogue, we are immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us.”

The fight involves rules, developed by the California air board and the EPA during the Obama administration, that require automakers to slash carbon emissions by around 30% by 2025. The move effectively requires them to raise the average fuel economy by about 30% as well, to around 50 miles per gallon.

After Trump toured a GM plant in Michigan with Barra, his administration substituted a far gentler set of requirements. And it went a step further by revoking California’s unique authority to impose stricter carbon rules than the federal government. That has imperiled California’s ambitious “clean car” program, which forces automakers to sell hybrids and all-electric vehicles in the state in increasing numbers.

Trump’s move split the auto industry. Five automakers — Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW and Volvo — cut a deal with Nichols and Gov. Gavin Newsom to follow a slightly weakened version of the original Obama rules.

Other automakers, including GM, sided with Trump — an alliance that was severely weakened with GM’s defection.

GM’s decision reflects the reality that Biden’s administration will likely rescind Trump’s decision and write new rules on tailpipe emissions and fuel economy. It’s also a recognition “that California is going to be an important player in those conversations,” said Julia Stein, a climate-law expert at UCLA.

