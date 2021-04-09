Looking out for bees and butterflies: New California farm coalition aims to protect pollinators

A partnership has formed to help the bees and other pollinators that make much of the state’s farming possible.

The California Pollinator Coalition was launched Wednesday by leaders in agriculture, government and conservation. They aim to protect the creatures from pesticide spraying, habitat loss and other threats.

The Almond Board of California, based in Modesto, is helping lead the effort. Its crop draws about two-thirds of the nation’s commercial honeybee colonies for pollination each February.

Beekeepers have contended for about 15 years with greater than normal losses in their overwintering hives. Research has suggested a few causes, including mites, diseases, the stress of trucking, and the chemicals sprayed against various pests.

A lack of nutrition also could play a part. The Almond Board urges its growers to plant other flowers amid the tree rows so the bees have a variety of pollen and nectar sources.

“This will not be an easy or quick fix,” said Josette Lewis, chief scientific officer for the board. “It will require a robust and sustained effort, but we are determined to be part of the solution.”

Coalition builds on earlier work

Lewis took part in an online news conference with Karen Ross, secretary of food and agriculture for Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Laurie Davies Adams, president and CEO of the Pollinator Partnership.

The latter has a name similar to the new coalition and works on behalf of creatures all over the world from its San Francisco headquarters.

The new coalition has about 20 member groups. They represent the state’s diverse farming, state agencies that regulate food production, and conservation groups concerned about pollinators.

Bees help the citrus industry thrive in the stretch from Madera to Kern counties. They pollinate peaches, cherries, apples, melons, squash and many other fruits and vegetables. And they are vital to growing alfalfa, a key feed for dairy cattle.

The coalition plans to build on existing research on pollinators and to promote agricultural practices that enhance them. The members include the California Farm Bureau Federation.

“Farm Bureau supports voluntary, farmer-friendly efforts to improve habitat for native pollinators,” President Jamie Johansson said, “and we have long advocated improved research on pollinator health.”

About 80% of the world’s almonds come from California. The industry drew extra scrutiny early last year with a story in the Guardian, a newspaper based in London. It reported that bees suffer from being trucked in winter to orchard monocultures. The Almond Board said at the time that the article failed to note its efforts on behalf of the colonies.

Butterflies and other creatures help, too

Honeybees do most of the work in the Central Valley. Near the coast, butterflies help pollinate lettuce, celery, cabbage, cauliflower, artichokes and other crops. Birds and bats play a role in other states and nations, for both food and ornamental plants.

“Bee-friendly farming” is now done on about 65,000 acres in California, the Pollination Partnership reports. The state has about 9 million acres of irrigated farmland, much of it not needing pollinating insects.

Lewis noted the Almond Board’s efforts to get growers to plant hedgerows and cover crops to diversify the flowers. But this can cost about $1,700 per acre, “a pretty significant investment,” she said.

Coalition leaders noted the cost can be offset by the increased fertility as the cover crops decay into the soil. The flowers also can attract “beneficial insects” to prey on pests, reducing the need for spraying.

Ross said healthy soil in turn can boost the carbon storage that is part of Newsom’s effort against climate change. She pledged to work with her “sister agencies” to advance pollinator health and related issues.

The Environmental Defense Fund is also part of the new coalition.

“The best chance for biodiversity and farms to thrive is to rebuild the natural infrastructure that supports pollinators, soil health and water resilience throughout the Central Valley,” said Dan Kaiser, director of conservation.