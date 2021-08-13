Invasive mosquitoes potentially carrying yellow fever, other diseases reach Sutter County

The invasive species of mosquitoes that were reported flying through California were spotted in Sutter County this week, public health officials announced.

The Aedes aegypti, also called the “ankle biter,” were detected in the Yuba City area Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District (SYMVCD).

The release said the mosquitoes, if spotted, will look unfamiliar to most people. A quarter-inch long, these black-and-white-striped mosquitoes are stealthy and aggressive biters during the day, and they lay eggs that look like small black seeds. Diseases control experts say the mosquitoes carry diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever.

The California Dept. of Health, Vector-borne Disease Section has confirmed the detection of the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito species in Yuba City. Nathan Burkett-Cadena Nathan Burkett-Cadena

The district has yet to determine the extent of the infestation in Yuba but intends to set traps for adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs around the sites where they were discovered.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the meantime, to limit the spread of the mosquitoes, health officials recommend residents do the following:

▪ Contact the local mosquito and vector control districts if you spot a black and white mosquito during the day.

▪ Get rid of any stagnant water around your home or any unessential items that could hold water. These mosquitoes can lay thousands of eggs in a single container of water.

▪ Don’t be shy with the insect repellent. Repellents with EPA-approved active ingredients such as DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus should help prevent mosquito bites.

▪ Do not carry home or share plant stems that have been rooted in water or potted plants; these could be contaminated with mosquito eggs.