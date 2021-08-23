Eagle found with concussion and covered in ash in Mono County. Here’s its road to recovery

A golden eagle is seen curled up and covered in ash in Mono County. . LAKE TAHOE WILDFIRE CARE, INC.

Animal rescuers found a golden eagle Sunday starving and injured in the Bridgeport area of Mono County.

The eagle was brought to Lake Tahoe Wild Life Care, which described the bird as dehydrated, starving, and covered in ash in a social media post.

“She’s starving to death,” said Jenny Curtis, the animal care manager for the facility. “We’re hoping she’s going to pull through but we don’t know yet because she’s so emaciated.”

After assessing her condition, they realized the bird’s organs were starting to shut down. They also noticed she had an eye injury and a concussion.

To treat the head injury, they placed the eagle in a dark, quiet crate big enough to hold a 60-pound dog where they continue to tube feed her and give her fluids. When they have determined she is healed enough, they plan to transfer her into a bigger enclosure to assess her flying capabilities before returning the bird into the wild.

Curtis thinks there could be several factors behind the eagle’s condition: maybe the bird bumped her head and couldn’t hunt anymore. Or she was injured in a spar with another animal. She could have been starving, little by little, over a long period of time until the rescuers found her.

“I think the wildfires are wrecking the food supplies for the predators, for sure,” Curtis said.

Golden eagles, most common in the Western United States, hunt rabbits, squirrels, and other small prey. The wildfires can make finding food more difficult for predatory animals.

“The rodents aren’t coming out because they’re staying out of the smoke, which means that predatory animals like hawks, eagles, coyotes, their food source isn’t out during the day and they’re going to start having problems, too,” Curtis said.

Wildlife experts have expressed concern over the impact the sweltering fires and air quality will have on animals who can’t escape the outdoors. Earlier this summer, Lake Tahoe Wild Life Care treated a bear cub after all four of his paws were burned by the Tamarack Fire.

“With this drought, we don’t know how many animals we’re going to start seeing in this condition — starving or injured. But, I think, we can expect more.”