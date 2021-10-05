Current air quality in Sacramento: Winds from the Pacific will push smoky air east

Smoke rises from a mountain side adjacent to Moro Rock during a tour of the KNP Complex fire burn area around Giant Forest Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, CA. The Sacramento region observed some haze Tuesday from the wildfire, but winds should disperse smoke by early afternoon. ezamora@fresnobee.com

While the Sacramento region saw some haze caused by wildfire smoke yesterday, a low pressure trough will send winds from the Pacific that push particles east, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the region already woke up to better air quality than yesterday’s numbers, which in some areas reached unhealthy for sensitive group levels. Meteorologist Eric Kurth told The Bee winds should disperse smoke by early afternoon.

“We’ll be seeing that over the next several days as well,” Kurth said, though the foothills may see some lingering smoke.

Here’s a look at air quality index readings across the region Tuesday morning.

Sacramento

Sacramento County is largely seeing good to moderate readings. In the City of Sacramento, AirNow shows good readings. Arden Arcade is seeing the same. PurpleAir monitors in and around Elk Grove are showing a mix of good and moderate readings, while Folsom and Citrus Heights are largely experiencing moderate air quality.

El Dorado

Air quality in El Dorado County is a bit worse than in Sacramento; Placerville monitors are showing moderate levels while PurpleAir monitors in Pollock Pines are posting levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, according to AirNow. Air quality in Tahoe is elevated in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range as well, according to AirNow, and some monitors near South Lake Tahoe are showing unhealthy readings. When air is unhealthy, everyone should limit outdoor exertion to avoid the potential for negative health effects.

Placer

In Placer County, Roseville and Lincoln are experiencing moderate air quality, according to AirNow. Auburn looks similar, though some monitors are showing readings in the good range as well.

Yolo

Air quality in West Sacramento, Davis, Woodland and Winters is good, according to AirNow.