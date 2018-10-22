Can an organic food–based diet reduce cancer risk?
A higher frequency of organic food consumption can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. If the findings are confirmed, promoting organic food consumption in the general population could be a promising preventive strategy against cancer.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.
Melody Vinson, a medical assistant, talks about how UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted a second mobile health clinic, Saturday, October 6, 2018. The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted to provide for medical and dental needs.
Tara Lungariello Rackley, 25, was shot in the neck by a random bullet and paralyzed from the waist down. As a mother of two children, not using her legs has been difficult, but as she undergoes physical therapy, she maintains a positive attitude.
Sacramento area doctors are making house calls again through a mobile app called Heal, which can have a physician in a patient’s home within two hours. Dr. Janet O’Brien visits with patient Sarah Gonzalez on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Roseville.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
UC Davis, on August 8, 2018, announced that along with Kindred Healthcare, it will construct and operate a second hospital on its downtown Sacramento campus to provide rehabilitation services for stroke, spinal cord and brain trauma patients.