‘There’s more to this story,’ Elk Grove woman says, after husband dies at Sacramento hospital

The Lee family celebrated their family patriarch’s 55th birthday Tuesday just as he liked to do it, setting up his guitars where he could easily have grabbed them, welcoming a steady stream of friends and family to their Elk Grove home, and loading meat on the grill where he so often had presided.

The guest of honor, however, couldn’t be there.

Weldon Lee entered Sacramento’s Methodist Hospital on July 30 complaining of abdominal pains and was diagnosed with appendicitis, his wife Encie Lee said, and some time after going into surgery on that date, his heart stopped. Doctors managed to revive him, she said, but he had suffered brain damage and lapsed into a coma.

One day before his birthday, Lee died. The family would later learn, Encie Lee said, that his appendix was fine and he hadn’t needed an appendectomy.

“If you have all these professionals that know CPR the way they do, and they’re in the surgery room and they have all the equipment that they need, why does he have brain damage?” she said. “There’s more to the story than was told.”

Methodist Hospital leaders provided The Bee with a statement Friday expressing deepest sympathy to the Lee family.

“Patient care and safety are our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously,” the statement read. “We are also in the process of conducting a thorough investigation of the matter. Consistent with patient privacy laws and hospital policy, we do not discuss the specifics of patient care.”

Lee’s sister, Lolita Davis, said: “I want answers. I don’t want you to apologize. I don’t want to see your empathy.”

For nearly a month, Encie Lee said, she, Davis and about 20 friends and relatives had camped out near Methodist’s intensive care unit to be by Lee’s side. Although they repeatedly asked the medical team why Lee’s heart stopped, she said, that question has yet to be answered. That’s why, she said, she requested an autopsy on Monday.

Over and over, they appealed to Methodist doctors and administrators to transfer Lee to a trauma center that had a neurologist on duty 24 hours, she said, but Methodists doctors told them that their requests had been denied. Encie Lee, 52, said no one ever explained that either and she ended up feeling the hospital was “holding my husband hostage.”

“We’ve been fighting with them from Day 1, and we’ve had about three meetings with them,” Encie Lee said. “They just try to get me to pull the plug. They can’t tell me why my husband has a brain injury.”

The Lees arrived at Methodist between 9 and 10 a.m. on July 30, Encie Lee said, and doctors asked her husband questions to assess his condition and performed an ultrasound and CT scan. Encie Lee began alerting their blended family of five about Lee’s condition.

Lee had three children -- Jarrell Lee, 32; Weldon Lee Jr., 30; and Keyuna Grady, 26 -- when he met his wife-to-be, and Encie had one child, her daughter Taneka Holman, 30. The couple later had one child together, 12-year-old Maya Lee.

Weldon Jr. and Grady took time off from work to come to the hospital to await a diagnosis, Encie Lee said, and their siblings, other relatives and family friends called in throughout the day to check on Lee. His nausea and pain subsided once he got medication for those symptoms, Grady said, and he maintained his typical sunny outlook, telling stories and joking with them all.

Doctors told Lee they felt certain the problem was his appendix and recommended removing it, Encie Lee said, and the couple agreed to it. At 10:30 p.m. July 30, she said, the hospital staff wheeled her husband in for a procedure that they said would last about an hour.

Unexpected trip to ICU

Encie Lee said she dozed off, then woke up and realized an hour had long since passed and her husband had not yet returned to the room. Between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. July 31, she said, two doctors arrived and told her that Lee had flat-lined after the surgery and that he had suffered injury to his brain.

They escorted Lee to the hospital’s intensive care unit, she said.

“People were just stopping and looking at me, and I’m looking like, ‘What’s going on here?’” she said.

Lee was on a ventilator, she said, and spasms would periodically seize his body.

“They brought in a neurological consultant later, and basically they did an MRI,” Encie Lee said, “They said the brain stem was intact, and they said he had the injury around the rim of his brain....They said they didn’t know what would happen. Their answer was: ‘We don’t know whether he’s going to wake up or not.’”

Encie Lee sent a text message to alert family and close friends that her husband was in ICU, she said, and they scrambled to the hospital and decided to set up a 24-hour presence.

Davis said: “I don’t trust them (the Methodist medical team) to be there, so I have to deal with it. I can’t leave him.”

Starting July 31, Encie Lee took a leave from her job at SMUD, Davis took one from the electric utility in Nevada where she worked, and Grady took one from her job at Rite Aid. Weldon Jr., who is self-employed, put some business on hold to be with his father. Hercules resident Jarrell Lee did traveled back and forth on Interstate 80 on weekends while trying to maintain his job at Federal Express.

Holman did research and took shifts at the hospital. An old family friend, Candace Vaughn, also did shifts to give the family some respite. Lee’s coworkers at AT&T and Encie Lee’s SMUD coworkers ferried documents to her and brought food to the hospital for their family.

Why can’t you transfer him?

The family asked repeatedly over nearly three weeks that Lee be transferred to Stanford or UC Davis Medical Center or another hospital with specialists who could help with his condition, Davis and Encie Lee said.

Doctors and staff told them they have tried but had not found a hospital that would take him, she said.

The family wondered whether Lee’s insurer, Health Net, was holding up the process, Encie Lee said, so she called and was told that her husband’s health plan had approved the transfer. Finding no roadblock there, Lee asked Grady and Davis to check with the hospitals they’d requested.

Grady said UC Davis had told her they did not find a request for Lee in their records and that they keep records of all requests for transfers to their critical care unit. Davis said Stanford told her much the same.

Encie Lee requested her husband’s medical records from Methodist Hospital, and last week, she got 3,551 pages. On page 299, progress notes for Aug. 13 stated that a representative of Hill Physicians Medical Group named only as James called and said a Mercy San Juan neurologist was willing to accept Lee. James provided authorization and transportation codes, but after speaking with Dr. Daniel Yuen at Methodist, the Mercy San Juan neurologist said he would not take Lee.

On Aug. 9, the progress notes stated: “Per James at HPMG the Dignity Health Out of network did not approve transfer to Stanford.”

Encie Lee said she wondered: Did all this mean that Methodist was denying the transfers? She said Methodist doctors assured her they had tried, but after reading the notes, she was consumed by doubts.

She said her family was not alone in requesting that Lee be transferred to a facility that could better meet his needs. As her husband’s kidneys began failing, Methodist had called in a kidney specialist, Encie Lee said, and he told her he had advised Methodist to transfer her husband to a hospital with a critical care unit where he could get continuous dialysis.

When she asked Yuen about this, she said, he told her that the other hospital would want a brain scan called an electroencephalogram, or EEG, before making a decision on whether to take him.

Why would they, she said she asked him, when her husband was on drugs that would make the test inconclusive?

She and other family members said that they have observed Lee move and tear up at emotional moments but that they didn’t feel hospital staff had documented it when they reported it. Grady said her father has moved his feet when she had massaged them. Davis said her brother had opened his eyes during a prayer service that a friend held for him and then closed them after he had left. Encie Lee said she had observed these and other movements.

Davis and Encie Lee said they asked that a neurologist, independent of Dignity Health, evaluate Lee.

“They sent a doctor...to come and give his opinion,” Davis said. “He was in there for maybe five minutes, if that, and his test was (shouting), ‘Mr. Lee! Mr. Lee! Mr. Lee!’ I mean we literally heard him outside the room. We were like, ‘Well, I guess...we should have told him we tried that already.’”

Then, Davis said, that same doctor gathered her, Encie Lee and Weldon Jr. together in the waiting room.

“He said, ‘I hate to tell you this, but he’s brain-dead,’ and he was literally giving us this information as his phone was going off and he was checking his messages,” Davis said.

Davis said she was also with her sister-in-law when doctors gave her the news that there was nothing wrong with her husband’s appendix after all and that they didn’t know why he’d had the initial pain.

“I didn’t feel the ‘humankindness’ that is in their motto,” she said. “I didn’t feel that when they came to us. It felt like, ‘By the way, that wasn’t what his problem was.’”

She and Encie Lee said they then asked whether Lee’s initial medical concern could still be causing problems. Doctors told them the brain trauma was why he was in a coma, they said, but Encie Lee asked that they use a scope to look down into his stomach. There, Encie Lee said, they found an ulcer that was in the process of healing.

Family seeking answers

Sitting in her living room, talking to a reporter as guests arrived to celebrate Lee’s 55th birthday, Encie Lee said she watched as medical teams rushed to try and save her husband’s life on Monday when his heart stopped four times.

As she saw the response, she said, she questioned anew how her husband’s brain ever could have been deprived of oxygen and why the staff would cite different times for how long he went without it.

“This little, short, petite girl, she jumped up there and she was pumping his chest. She was pumping his chest. They didn’t play,” Encie Lee said. They made sure the oxygen was still going to that...brain, and I sat and watched that. They did not stop. They may have traded positions but they did not stop.”

Yet, when she asked how long her husband’s brain had been deprived of oxygen, she got three different answers: 25 minutes, 11 minutes, and a few minutes.

Even so, she said, “they would have been constantly doing the CPR, so he would have constantly been getting oxygen to his brain. So, why does have brain injury to that extent? You cannot be pumping oxygen to his brain if he has that extensive brain injury that you say he has. It’s not adding up.”

She said that she now believes her husband actually died before his body ever arrived in the ICU. She said she wanted a coroner’s investigation to see if it would provide any answers. But after Lee had died, a nurse told her that the coroner didn’t plan an investigation because Lee had not flat-lined during surgery.

“I said, ‘Why wouldn’t they do an autopsy? I don’t know when he flat-lined. I don’t have any answers. I don’t know what happened, so why aren’t they doing an autopsy?’” Encie Lee said. “They said, if the family is requesting it, we’ll have an autopsy done.’”

She also has requested investigations by the state Department of Managed Health Care and the state Department of Public Health, and she is seeking counsel from an attorney.

Despite pursuing all these avenues, the Lee family know they have questions that may never be answered. For instance, in transfer paperwork that the family showed to The Bee, the medical team typed that Lee was admitted July 31 for chest pains and seizure.

Encie Lee said she asked why the document didn’t state that her husband was admitted to the hospital July 30 for a stomachache and vomiting. The Methodist staff told her they had to put why he was admitted to ICU, she said, but she couldn’t understand why they would omit his original symptoms.

Davis said the document brought up a different question for her: If he was unconscious, how did they know he was having chest pains?

And, Grady asked: If they admitted him for having seizures, why didn’t they give him anything for the seizures until the next day?

“What kind of damage was that doing to his brain if he was seizing for all that time and nobody gave him anything to stop it?” Grady asked.

Davis said: “They speak to us a lot like we’re stupid.”

She recalled how Grady had asked a nurse for a printed list of the medications her father was receiving, and rather than providing it, the nurse asked her why she needed it. She was taken aback, she said, but told him that she wanted to check how many times her dad had been given a specific medication and whether it was compatible with another drug he was given.

The nurse told her he had been prescribed the drug she mentioned but said that it hadn’t been administered to him, Grady said. But Grady, who works as a pharmacy technician, said she had made a point of tracking all the medications her father received and remembered seeing the name. Later, when an administrator arrived, she said, she asked again for the list and was told her father had received the medication only once.

Grady continued to insist upon seeing the list. They never gave it to her, she said, but they did acknowledge that her father had received the drug three times.

‘The mold’ that held his family together

Encie Lee said she wanted to remain in bed all day Tuesday but that Davis, Grady and others persuaded her to throw the kind of birthday barbecue that her husband would have tossed if he had been living.

“They hyped me up to come down and celebrate,” she said. “I really appreciated it because I needed this. I needed to celebrate him.’ I wanted to just lay in the bed, but then I was like, ‘That’s a good idea.’”

Weldon Jr. said: “Pop loved to have family occasion....We turned up today for Pop.”

Their father would often enlist his sons or his brother-in-law in home improvement projects around the house. They installed a new fence together and had repainted walls downstairs, Encie Lee said. And, he had been asking them about how he should revamp the couple’s front and back lawn. He recently had constructed beds where each of his three grandchildren could grow some produce.

Friends and family said that, if Lee had been at the barbecue, he would have gotten them to their feet for a pop lock dance contest to see who was best at performing moves that required contracting and releasing muscles to the beat of the funk music that Lee so loved to sing and play on guitar.

He could be absolutely goofy, too, said his wife, like the time he put on his leather motorcycle jacket, kneepads and rollerskates and took the family’s Labrador Retriever and American Pit Bull Terrier out for a walk. She and Weldon Jr. laugh hysterically at the memory of him falling down and being dragged by the dogs.

The funniest thing was that he didn’t give up on the idea, Encie Lee said. He just added elbow pads to his get up, Encie Lee said, and one night, as she sat in a car talking with one of her cousins, she couldn’t believe it when out of the shadows emerged Weldon Sr. on skates, his hands guiding a stroller where tiny Maya sat, and the dogs trotting ahead of them.

Sometimes, she said, his playful nature and big heart combined, like the time they were at a bowling alley with their kids and he broke into crooning Zapp’s “Computer Love” to Encie without a care for all the people standing around them.

He frequently called to check up on the people he loved, and if he didn’t get them, he would leave a message. Davis took out her mobile phone, navigated to one of several voice messages he had left for her in the past, and played it: “Hey, woman of God, how are you doing? It’s your brother, calling to say, Hi, how ya doing? I love you. I hope you have a blessed day.”

Grady looked in surprise at her aunt and said she also had been replaying the motivational voice message that her father had left for her. Encie Lee recalled one message Grady had played for her, in which Lee told his daughter that she was beautiful and deserved the best in life.

Lee was the mold that held their family together, Davis said: “I always joke and say, ‘Weldon is (our mother’s) favorite,’ but I always add, ‘That’s OK because he’s my favorite, too.’”

She recalled how her mother and three sisters were out of town the day that her son was born, but her ever-positive big brother reassured her that things would be fine.

“Although he came early, my son was fine,” Davis said, “and my brother Weldon was there the entire time. As he did so many times, (he) was there with me letting me know ‘God is here, and I am too.’ We both cried tears of joy for my blessing.”

On what would have been Lee’s 55th birthday, there were tears and pain at his Elk Grove home, but there were also hugs and laughter.