Decades after their service, Northern California Filipino WW2 vets receive highest honor
In a ceremony in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13, 2018, Filipino veterans and surviving family members of deceased vets received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Filipinos were drafted into service for the U.S. in their home country.
A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
The remains of a 1987 John Doe, identified as James Wray Miller of Iowa via DNA comparison, were returned to his family Tuesday, Aug. 14. Locally known as the “Tower Bridge Hero,” Miller died trying to save motorists who had driven off the bridge.
The iron lung allowed polio victims to breathe. To hear Dr. Robert LaPerriere, or "Dr. Bob," explain how the apparatus works is to truly appreciate what polio victims had to endure in the 1940s, '50s and '60s.
A Pony Express rider departs Old Sacramento on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, to help trace the historic route across the United States to Missouri. More than 550 riders will participate on a path that starts by following the American River to Folsom.
Rancho Cordova resident Sonja Langdon was surprised to find that she lives next door to the house where the East Area Rapist killed Brian and Katie Maggiore in 1978. She recalls the fear the case caused in San Ramon in ’70s when she was a child.
Garrett Temple of the Sacramento Kings talks about why he has been raising his fist over the past couple of months following the playing of the National Anthem. He said he wanted to "honor our people" during Black History Month. Temple said he was