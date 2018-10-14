Decades after their service, Northern California Filipino WW2 vets receive highest honor

In a ceremony in Sacramento, California on Saturday, October 13, 2018, Filipino veterans and surviving family members of deceased vets received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Filipinos were drafted into service for the U.S. in their home country.
Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations

History

Sutter's Fort needs roof renovations

Sutter's Fort/state parks officials asked for state budget money to renovate parts of the historic structure that are dilapidated, especially leaking roofs. The money has not been forthcoming.

