See photos from 1970s restoration of Capitol

The illusion of a very big moon hanging close state Capitol was created by Bee photographer Paul Chinn in 1979. The picture was shot on a single frame of film using a 500mm lens at 1/60 at 18 to capture the moon and a 35mm lens at 20 seconds at 15.6 to photograph the building.
The roof of the California state Capitol was removed for the renovation.
A 1976 aerial view of the California state Capitol Building restoration allows a glimpse into a Legislative chamber.
SFD - 2 Alarm Fire - State Capitol Roof - Just Trash in Dumpster. California State Capitol Building restoration in Sacramento
As visitors thread their way through scaffolding on a tour of the Senate chambers in the Capitol in 1981, it appears that workmen still have a long way to go to finish the job of restoration. Yet plans call for work to be completed this winter, with some legislative aides scheduled to . move in as early as October. But for the moment, work is still in full swing, with painters and electrical workers hard at it, carpets still to be laid and exposed wood still to be burnished.
John Worslfy looks at some of the ornate details inside the Capitol during its restoration.
A Legislative chamber during Capitol building restoration in 1980.
Exploratory sand blasting is in progress on the Capitol’s dome, where dust-masked workers do their jobs while standing on scaffolding extending upward from the roof of the building’s west wing.
The Capitol construction crew has been stripping the cupola above the dome. The original copper covering will be replaced with gold plated nickel. About 38 ounces of gold will be on the cupola. Unlike copper, it wilt always maintain its golden hue.
Restorers working at the state Capitol uncovered friezes believed to be part of the structure’s original decor in 1976. The ornamental painting and plaster relief work formed a colorful horizontal band around two rooms between the picture rail and the molding at the top of the wall. Pastel pink, green and blue were used in the friezes along with some gold. Workmen uncovered the art work when they removed heating ducts from corners of first-floor rooms under the Senate Chamber.
Portions of the Capitol’s interior dome are exposed during the restoration process. Workmen have exposed four of the eight octants, the supporting walls for the colonnades which circle the base of the dome.
This section of the Capitol basement will retained as a museum exhibit to show visitors the cracks in the structure which resulted in the rebuilding project.
The north crane at Capitol building is dismantled in 1980.
Workmen in the Capitol restoration project have finished stripping the facade from the N Street side of the building, revealing red brick underneath in 1978. It soon will be recovered and the red will disappear again.
Placing Gold Plated Ball on capitol dome Having A Ball At The Capitol Capitol restoration workers Monday placed a hollow, gold-plated ball on a spindle atop the dome. The ball, plated with graphite and dipped in gold in 1871, was retouched recently by experts using 38 ounces of gold at a cost of $70,000. The wooden ornaments below the ball were replaced with copper replicas. California State Capitol Building restoration in Sacramento
