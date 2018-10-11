Why did K Street’s benches suddenly disappear?

In 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and the San Francisco Department of Public Health created Project Homeless Connect as a way to bring necessary services to people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to tackle California’s worsening homelessness problem if elected to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown in November 2018. He is the frontrunner in the race against Republican John Cox.
Peter Taneyhill in 2016 racked up more than $150,000 in costs for county jail and behavioral health services but with the help of the Hon. Lawrence Brown and his re-entry court program the 53-year-old has cleaned up and is paying his debts.
Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
Soraya Rigor, emerging from a long period of homelessness, is close to getting a business degree from Sacramento State. She attended a job fair hosted by groups that serve the homeless at a Salvation Army center in Oak Park on Friday, June 1.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other mayors from a group representing California's 11 largest cities came to the Capitol on Feb. 21, 2018 to urge Gov. Jerry Brown to commit $1.5 billion in state funds to combat homelessness.