Homelessness ‘People can’t get ahead that way. It’s torture.’ See Caltrans sweep midtown homeless camp October 06, 2021 8:00 AM

Residents of a homeless camp in midtown Sacramento are forced to move, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, during a Caltrans cleanup. "Imagine the bulldozers gonna come and the number they gave you for services is literally disconnected," says homeless activist.