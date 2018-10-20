Silence is Not Consent: Women’s Freedom Conference 2015

Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
In 1986, then-auxiliary bishop Jaime Soto wrote a letter of support for his former classmate Chris Andersen after he was convicted on 26 felony counts of child molestation. Now, as bishop of the Sacramento Diocese, Soto talks about his regrets.
Biba Caggiano and her husband opened her namesake Italian restaurant more than 30 years ago, when Sacramento's culinary scene was modest. Some of the city’s biggest food names – Randy Paragary, Patrick Mulvaney and Darrell Corti – discuss her legacy.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Robert Greear thought he would be dead by now from his meth addiction. Instead, he works Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove helping get others clean in an attempt to keep them out of prison.
Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton talks with Daniel Hahn, Sacramento's next police chief, about growing up in Oak Park, being a cop in the town where he grew up and the strong influence of his mother.
Daniel Hahn, who currently leads Roseville’s force, is positioned to become the first African American top cop in Sacramento. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Hahn accepted a conditional offer from the city to fill the job, according to city leaders.