Marcos Bretón ‘I love Sacramento.’ Ritz Naygrow celebrates his town and his life as he turns 100 December 03, 2020 08:00 AM

Former businessman and Sacramento City Councilman Ritz Naygrow looks back on his life from his home in East Sacramento on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, giving thanks to the city and residents of Sacramento as he turns 100 years old on Thursday.