Nightly Buzz, Sept. 16, 2019: Shots fired at restaurant + Wildfire grows + Sacramento real estate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKrOpzmOnCM&feature=youtu.be

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Sign up here to receive Nightly Buzz every Monday through Friday evening in your inbox.

2 shot after ‘large fight’ at Culichi Town restaurant on Arden Way, gunman flees

Two people were shot following an apparent fight at an Arden Arcade restaurant Sunday evening.

»» Read more here

California’s largest wildfire grows only slightly amid gusty, dry conditions

Crews continue to make progress and hold containment lines on the Walker Fire, which has now burned more than 54,000 acres in Plumas National Forest.

»» Read more here

San Franciscans fascinated by Sacramento real estate

New data shows that Sacramento is increasingly popular among San Francisco residents looking for a less costly alternative to the city by the bay.

»» Read more here

Sacramento Kings unveiled season’s schedule for upcoming events

The Sacramento Kings unveiled this season’s schedule for upcoming events as the team celebrates 35 seasons in the capital city.

»» Read more here

Don’t miss a Nightly Buzz! Get it on our app: Download at sacbee.com/mobile. In the app, go to settings and turn on “Push Alerts.”