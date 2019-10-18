Nightly Buzz, Oct. 18, 2019: Roseville family massacre update + Future earthquakes + Flashtick Pub opening

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Schools trying to adjust to new starting times

Sacramento area schools are trying to adjust to a new law banning classes from starting before 8 a.m.

»» Read more here

New details emerge in Roseville family’s massacre across two California counties

Police have confirmed a third crime scene as new details emerge in a massacre that left four members of a Roseville family dead.

»» Read more here

Is it time to worry about the Big One?

Multiple earthquakes have rattled Central California in the last few days.

»» Read more here

Flatstick Pub opening near Golden 1

A mini golf course with 43 taps pouring local beers is opening Sunday next to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

»» Read more here

