Nightly Buzz, Oct. 18, 2019: Roseville family massacre update + Future earthquakes + Flashtick Pub opening

Schools trying to adjust to new starting times
Sacramento area schools are trying to adjust to a new law banning classes from starting before 8 a.m.
New details emerge in Roseville family’s massacre across two California counties
Police have confirmed a third crime scene as new details emerge in a massacre that left four members of a Roseville family dead.
Is it time to worry about the Big One?
Multiple earthquakes have rattled Central California in the last few days.
Flatstick Pub opening near Golden 1
A mini golf course with 43 taps pouring local beers is opening Sunday next to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.
