Nightly Buzz Sacramento Bee Nightly Buzz: Nov. 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 09:35 PM

Check out the Nightly Buzz for a recap of the day's top stories: 4 dead, 6 wounded in Fresno mass shooting, Sacramento’s bike death toll one of nation’s worst, 250,000 PG&E customers could lose power, Help Loaves & Fishes get ready for Thanksgiving