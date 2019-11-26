Nightly Buzz, Nov. 26, 2019: Stormy weather hits + Cave Fire evacuations + Prison guard lets inmates party

Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.

Rapid storm called ‘bombogenesis’ arrives

Snow levels were expected to drop to 500 feet in elevation, which would mean flakes falling in Redding, Shingle Springs and Auburn. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving travel through the Sierra could be slow and dangerous.

Acreage jumps on Cave Fire near Santa Barbara

The wind-driven Cave Fire, which broke out in the mountains above Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon, has burned over 4,100 acres.

California prison guard lets 30 inmates party to mourn gang leader

A California prison guard let roughly 30 inmates hold a party after the death of a gang member.

Placer County police dogs are hilarious at Thanksgiving dinner

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a video starring its own police dogs sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal, sharing boring dad stories and browsing “Dogstagram.”

