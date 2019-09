Tipping Point ‘When you gotta go, what do you do?’ Popular beach near homeless camps tests high for E. Coli September 12, 2019 08:30 AM

Families enjoying Tiscornia Beach at the American River confluence on Labor Day 2019 weren't aware of alarmingly high levels of E. coli recently found in water tests. The beach is downstream from homeless encampments that aren't served by restrooms.