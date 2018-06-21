One of downtown's busiest streets will close for redo. Here's what commuters should know

Busy J Street in midtown will close for four days this summer as crews conduct a six-week street rehabilitation project.

City transportation officials say crews working on a repaving and redesign project will close several blocks of the street over two weekends, and will close lanes on the street during weekdays.

Construction will start Monday, June 25, and is expected to continue until about Aug. 10.

The construction zone will run from 19th through 30th streets. City officials say they will post detour signs during the work period. Businesses on the street will remain open during construction.





When done, the street will be converted from a three-lane thoroughfare to a two-lane street. It will, however, remain a one-way street, with both lanes still running in the easterly direction, and will continue to serve as an outbound route to the Capital City Freeway during the afternoon commute.

The section of J Street in downtown west of 19th Street will remain a three-lane street.

The city also will add a parking-protected bike lane on the south side of the street, and will improve pedestrian crossings. One goal, city officials said, is to encourage more pedestrians to visit the businesses along the street.





City spokeswoman Marycon Young said weekday lane closures will occur Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Monday, June 25.

Crews will close entire three-block sections during four weekend days this summer. Those closures will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is the weekend closure schedule:





Saturday, June 30: J Street from 19th to 21st Streets





Sunday, July 1: J Street from 22nd to 25th Streets

Saturday, July 7: J Street from 25th to 28th Streets

Sunday, July 8: J Street from 28th to 30th Streets