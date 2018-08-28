See how the large Rio Vista drawbridge is being manually raised and lowered to allow ship traffic to pass on Highway 12

Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.
