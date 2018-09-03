‘We’re going to have a lot of traffic.’ Interstate slowdown for Sacramento holiday drivers.

Expect major delays if you’re traveling on northbound I-5 through Sacramento on Labor Day.

“We have all this weekend traffic returning — folks coming from the Tahoe area and the Reno area, and Burning Man is wrapping up,” said Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman. “We’re going to have a lot of traffic.”

Construction crews are repairing a large pothole on Interstate 5 just north of downtown Sacramento that damaged more than two-dozen vehicles last week Thursday.

UPDATE: Traffic moving slowly thru downtown @TheCityofSac due to emergency repair work on NB I-5 near Richards. Expects delays thru Labor Day. Reopening at 4 am., 9/4. pic.twitter.com/2Eq5zXPQaS — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 3, 2018

Repair work isn’t expected to be complete until early morning Tuesday. All lanes are expected to re-open at 4 a.m., according to CalTrans.

I-5 Lane closures are in effect from I Street to Richards Boulevard in Sacramento. Shoopman said wait times can extend for about 30 minutes.

As an alternate route, motorists can take the Capital City Freeway west over the Sacramento River, to eastbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento, to reconnect with I-5 just before San Juan Road.

Shoopman said construction crews are on time, and all four lanes are on schedule to open for the Tuesday morning commute.