Here’s how they are fixing the crumbling section of Interstate 5

Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.
The remains of a 1987 John Doe, identified as James Wray Miller of Iowa via DNA comparison, were returned to his family Tuesday, Aug. 14. Locally known as the “Tower Bridge Hero,” Miller died trying to save motorists who had driven off the bridge.
Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno accuses of Gov. Jerry Brown of influencing inaction from California Legislature. Patterson's request for an audit of the Department of Motor Vehicles fell one vote short.
In a budget hearing on Tuesday, August 7, DMV Director Jean Shiomoto expressed opposition to a potential audit of the department, calling the proposal a “strain” on resources that would detract focus from reducing wait times.
Here is Sacramento's planned autonomous car test route through downtown. Silicon Valley-based Phantom Auto will test driverless robot vehicles that will be monitored by remote “drivers” sitting at computers.