Closures on I-80 may cause delays this week, says Caltrans

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring lane closures on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento, Caltrans said.
The lanes are being closed for maintenance work on the berms supporting the shoulder.
On Tuesday, the No. 2 lane of the West El Camino Boulevard off-ramp near Natomas will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Wednesday, the No. 4 lane from the Rio Linda Boulevard underpass to Norwood Avenue will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caltrans said some delays are expected and advised drivers to be cautious while driving in those areas.
Comments