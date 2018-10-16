These closures on I-80 may cause delays this week

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring lane closures on Interstate 80 in North Sacramento, Caltrans said. The lanes are being closed for maintenance work on the berms supporting the shoulder. On Tuesday, the No. 2 lane of the West El Camino Boulevard off-
The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
What is the quickest selling model of used vehicles from 2015-17 in Sacramento, according to a recent iSeeCars study? How about the slowest. The average for all vehicles to roll off the lot with a new owner is 46.4 days.
Caltrans workers repair sections of the Interstate 5 on Sept. 11, 2018 that crumbled twice in August, damaging a number of vehicles and causing traffic backups. Additional sections of the Sacramento freeway were found to need replacement.
Caltrans will do emergency repair work on the Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 over the Sacramento River delta. The drawbridge got stuck in the up position on August 9, 2018 and must be manually raised and lowered to allow ships to pass underneath.
The remains of a 1987 John Doe, identified as James Wray Miller of Iowa via DNA comparison, were returned to his family Tuesday, Aug. 14. Locally known as the “Tower Bridge Hero,” Miller died trying to save motorists who had driven off the bridge.
Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, says he refuses to use special DMV office provided to California lawmakers and staff members. He urges his colleagues to go to field offices in their district so they can be more in tune with constituents.
