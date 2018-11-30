Taking a Lyft or Uber from the Sacramento airport? There’s a new pickup zone

Here’s what’s changing with airport parking

By
By

By Michael McGough

November 30, 2018 12:17 PM

Sacramento International Airport has designated a new pickup spot for app-based ride services such as Uber and Lyft in an effort to cut down on backups at the Terminal B curb.

Riders leaving that terminal will now be designated for pickups from an area northeast of SMF’s hourly parking lot B, according to a news release by the county.

terminalbmap.JPG
A map of the new app-based ride service pickup area for Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport.
Sacramento County

The change went into effect Friday, the county said.

“The previous location for pick-ups allowed for only a limited number of vehicles to be stopped at the curb at any given time,” the county wrote in its news release. “This caused significant traffic backups for all customers utilizing Terminal B.”

As of Friday morning, Lyft rides set up using manual location (rather than current location) for SMF still list the old location, “Outer Curb,” as the only pickup spot for the terminal. However, both Terminal A and Terminal B also have their own distinct location options in the Lyft app. The latter was updated to the new spot early Friday.

As seen by monitoring the live location of Lyft vehicles from about 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Lyft drivers appeared to gradually become aware of the new pickup spot for arriving travelers.

Uber’s manual ride option for SMF’s Terminal B showed the correct, new pickup spot as of 9 a.m. Friday.

