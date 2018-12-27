Transportation

Tractor-trailer hits concrete train railway and creates traffic hazard in North Auburn

By David A. Bustamante

December 27, 2018 10:22 AM

Marks left by a big rig truck that collided with the underpart of a concrete railway in Auburn. Investigators are still searching for the driver of the vehicle. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Concrete from a train railway crumbled Thursday morning on to Highway 49 in Auburn after a tractor-trailer that was taller than 15 feet tried to pass under a rail bridge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spokesman Andrew Scott said that debris began to fall after the big rig collided with a portion of the concrete bridge. He said the crumbling concrete was “no more than the size of baseballs.”

A train on the bridge was halted and officials advised drivers to stay away from the area, near New Airport Road, but the roadway and railway were open as of 10:20 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol said its investigating the matter and is currently searching for the driver of the big rig.

