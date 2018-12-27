Tractor-trailer hits concrete train railway and creates traffic hazard in North Auburn

Concrete from a train railway crumbled Thursday morning on to Highway 49 in Auburn after a tractor-trailer that was taller than 15 feet tried to pass under a rail bridge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Spokesman Andrew Scott said that debris began to fall after the big rig collided with a portion of the concrete bridge. He said the crumbling concrete was “no more than the size of baseballs.”
A train on the bridge was halted and officials advised drivers to stay away from the area, near New Airport Road, but the roadway and railway were open as of 10:20 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol said its investigating the matter and is currently searching for the driver of the big rig.
